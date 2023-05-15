Pocket Pistols Of The Old West

Popular Pieces

In counting the U.S. manufacturers’ production from Civil War to 1900, a conservative 2.5 million pocket pistols made it to desk drawers, nightstands, pockets and leg garters across America. This isn’t counting guns made without a manufacturer’s identification or production records. Amazingly, pocket pistols sold more than a ten-to-one margin to the wildly popular Colt Peacemaker!

While smaller percussion pistols had been on the market for decades, two partners named Smith & Wesson were working on a self-contained cartridge. After several failures, they developed a rimfire cartridge, which evolved into the joy of plinkers and small game hunters today, the .22 rimfire.

At the time, Colt held the patent on the revolving cylinder but the patent was about to expire. Smith & Wesson worked feverously on developing a revolver capable of using their self-contained rimfire cartridge with the new concept of a bored-through chamber. But, when they filed for a patent on their new concept, they found out a fellow inventor named Rollin White had patented the idea years before in a poorly conceived revolver design. Much to the delight of White, Smith & Wesson offered him a royalty to use his patent. A new day in firearms dawned.

The first series of Smith & Wesson revolvers used a tip-up barrel design. The cylinder had to be removed to load and unload. The barrel hinge was weak but adequate to handle the low energy of the .22 rimfire and even the newer .32 rimfire. Other manufacturers started producing pocket pistols, some well-designed and some of dubious quality.

Many outright copied S&W and stamped fake names and manufacturing locations to avoid being sued for patent infringement. Other companies didn’t know of S&W’s agreement with White and started making their own bored-through designs. In many cases, they were sued to stop production and all of their remaining pistols went to S&W. Many of these firearms can be found with the phrasing “Manufactured for Smith & Wesson.”

Some manufacturers circumvented Colt’s and White’s patents by designing pistols without a cylinder. Sharps sold a four-shot pistol in which the firing pin rotated to the barrel to be fired. Other designs incorporated a single barrel capable of swinging out or tipped up to load.