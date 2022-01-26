Pocket dump and peanut butter preparedness

Jar Dump

Peanut butter is a staple in my house. My wife says it’s for her dogs, meaning I eat it too. As a result, we have plenty of plastic jars to recycle but not in the way you think. While making great cast bullet containers, they’re the basis for my “survival kit” of sorts, which I carry in our vehicles, or field pack. Survival may be too strong a word. Perhaps “convenience kit” or “handy kit” would be more accurate? All I know is they’ve bailed me out a bunch of times.

Before we even open the jar, you’ll notice the duct tape wrapped around the body of the jar. Duct tape is the temporary fixer of all things loose and broken. Its strength is commendable. Torn into thinner strips, it’s perfect for smaller items. Full size, it’s patched more than one radiator hose leak, hanging vehicle quarter panel or ripped tarp.

Inside the jar is a metal mint tin first aid kit. It’s complete with band-aids, bacterial ointment, needles for splinters, aspirin, throat lozenges and Benadryl. While not set up for a major trauma, it handles most common maladies. Next is a Leatherman tool kit. These tools are very handy indeed and well worth their weight for convenience. One only need be stuck somewhere, wishing they had one, to know how vital they are.

Next, we have a disposable lighter and matches. You never know when you may break down out in the boonies and need to start a fire for warmth while help is on the way. I always throw in about 30 feet of 550 paracord, the kind made with seven smaller strands of nylon string. This makes it more versatile for smaller fix-it needs when the 550-lb. tensile strength isn’t needed. Also handy are the plastic wire ties of various sizes. Next to duct tape, these handy connectors are indeed versatile for temporary quick-fixes.

Eyeglass repair kits are small, but handy to have for obvious reasons. Even if you don’t wear prescription glasses, sunglasses are just as prone to pop a lens or have a hinge screw break or work itself out. Packets of moist toilettes are also always handy and a welcome addition.