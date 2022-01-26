Pocket dump and peanut butter preparedness
Having the stuff on hand to
solve big — and little — problem
Proper preparation prevents piss poor performance — also known as “The 6Ps” — is a motto I’ve always tried to live by. But life being life, the unexpected always seems to have a way of worming itself into our lives. For these occurrences having the basic necessities, along with a MacGyver-like imagination and skill set, we can get through just about anything.
Pocket Dump
Every morning, there are certain items I know will religiously go into my pockets. It’s why I keep them on my dresser. First is my Ruger LCP, stuffed in its Barranti Leather pocket holster. Loaded with 60-grain Black Hills HoneyBadger cartridges, I’m confident it’s the most devastating ammo made for the .380 ACP. It goes in my right front, strong-side pocket, along with a large folding clip knife.
The accompanying magazine goes in my left pocket, along with my Leatherman macro mini tool and a mini flashlight. The reason for mini tools is obvious. Their unnoticeable size means I’ll carry them. Sure, there’s bigger/better equipment but it does no good unless it’s on you.
As to the Ruger LCP, I consider it more a back-up piece than a primary weapon, but I’m always armed. Whenever leaving the house, I strap on a .45 ACP S&W Shield or comparable gun.
Jar Dump
Peanut butter is a staple in my house. My wife says it’s for her dogs, meaning I eat it too. As a result, we have plenty of plastic jars to recycle but not in the way you think. While making great cast bullet containers, they’re the basis for my “survival kit” of sorts, which I carry in our vehicles, or field pack. Survival may be too strong a word. Perhaps “convenience kit” or “handy kit” would be more accurate? All I know is they’ve bailed me out a bunch of times.
Before we even open the jar, you’ll notice the duct tape wrapped around the body of the jar. Duct tape is the temporary fixer of all things loose and broken. Its strength is commendable. Torn into thinner strips, it’s perfect for smaller items. Full size, it’s patched more than one radiator hose leak, hanging vehicle quarter panel or ripped tarp.
Inside the jar is a metal mint tin first aid kit. It’s complete with band-aids, bacterial ointment, needles for splinters, aspirin, throat lozenges and Benadryl. While not set up for a major trauma, it handles most common maladies. Next is a Leatherman tool kit. These tools are very handy indeed and well worth their weight for convenience. One only need be stuck somewhere, wishing they had one, to know how vital they are.
Next, we have a disposable lighter and matches. You never know when you may break down out in the boonies and need to start a fire for warmth while help is on the way. I always throw in about 30 feet of 550 paracord, the kind made with seven smaller strands of nylon string. This makes it more versatile for smaller fix-it needs when the 550-lb. tensile strength isn’t needed. Also handy are the plastic wire ties of various sizes. Next to duct tape, these handy connectors are indeed versatile for temporary quick-fixes.
Eyeglass repair kits are small, but handy to have for obvious reasons. Even if you don’t wear prescription glasses, sunglasses are just as prone to pop a lens or have a hinge screw break or work itself out. Packets of moist toilettes are also always handy and a welcome addition.
Emergency Funds
Lastly, we have emergency funds. Keeping a $50 bill is insurance when food, gas or any other necessity is needed when the country store doesn’t take credit cards. I know we’re all used to living off plastic, myself included, and I hate carrying cash for obvious reasons. Therefore, it makes sense having the emergency fund in your jar for those “just in case” moments.
Situational Modifications
With the above basics, modifying your kit for different scenarios is a snap. When I go hunting for instance, I add a few packs of instant coffee, tea, or beef bouillon cubes should I have to spend the night in the woods due to injury, storm or temporarily losing my bearings. Hey, it could happen. Think of the comfort a hot cup of coffee, tea or bouillon would be in those instances. Also, a small gun-cleaning kit, with pull-thru cable easily fits in your jar.
Fishing trips might include the addition of a small tool kit for reel-sized issues, lube, spare rod guides, etc. Range bags PB jars have smaller pill bottles containing small Allen wrenches/screw drivers for sight in, etc.
Vehicle Stuff
I always keep a case of water in the back of my vehicles. Again, you never know when you might be stranded and we all need water. It can be used for flushing eyes, wounds or even putting out an engine fire. Also, a large roll of heavy-duty shop towels, the blue kind, have a million and one uses. Combined with your duct tape, they can stave bleeding from deep wounds, be used for any clean-ups or any emergencies of the intestinal kind. We did say any emergency!
Timber?
I also carry a 20″ bow saw, with spare blades in my vehicle. For those living in the country, or who frequent it, blow-downs across the road are a real occurrence. When there’s only one road in or out, sometimes you need to free yourself. You’ll be glad to have it if you’re ever stuck.
Spread It On Thick
Like the tools in your daily pocket dump, if you never need them, so much the better. But if you do, you’ll be glad you have them. As to the peanut butter kits, these are personal. Everyone has different needs. Supply your kit as you deem necessary. Certain medications such as bee sting kits or nitro for your ticker may be options for some. Having a spare just might save your life. Another axiom I believe is it’s better to have and not need, than need and not have!
And if you never need it, you’re a follower of the 6Ps of life. Good on ya!