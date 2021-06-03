Serena And Goliath

One size does not fit all. The Rowes mentor me, adjust my position and give me tips. They are well-decorated shooters, members of the U.S. National Rifle Team and Chuck is also a coach for the National F-Class team with Kim the team adjutant. They first noticed I needed a mirage band. My first few shots were level but began to scatter as the heat from the barrel distorted my sight picture. A mirage band, ceiling fan chain and cut off scope mount solved the issue. Even so, I consistently fired worse shots the more I took.

By the time I fired 15 shots I was near tears. Each shot sent the rifle stock smashing into my collarbone. Scared I could not handle the recoil, I should have listened to the advice I received but suffered through it. My enthusiasm waned, though I tried to hide it. With a 14″ LOP stock it was nearly impossible for me to see through the sights. I also needed a rear sight extension, exacerbating the problem. I compensated by placing the buttstock far on my collarbone and letting it absorb the recoil.

Tired of bleeding through my shirt every match, Chuck convinced me to try one of his spare stocks, a petite Masterclass copy too small for him. It was much shorter and slighter — not only easier for me to grip but more comfortable. They were both bedded for Kelbly’s big bore panda actions so the switch was easily made. He graciously traded stocks with me — the black synthetic stock Chuck named “Goliath” for the colorful laminate one which remains nameless.

Starting out, you cannot be afraid to change and try new things. Go to local matches. Talk to competitors. Before you buy all of your equipment, ask to borrow things to see what you like and need. Looks don’t matter. It was hard for me to give up the black stock I had become attached to, but Chuck and Kim were right — I was miserable. Though I’m not at the top of the leaderboard, I’ve been able to improve and enjoy small successes, including joining the Young Eagles team.

