Need A Third Hand?
XS Sights’ Gen 2 Armorer’s Block
Try as I might, my family just isn’t keen to help me out in the man cave when it’s time to clean the guns. Come to think of it, they’re not all that interested in the building and tinkering processes either. The result is predictable. Almost all of my gunsmithing and maintenance chores are done solo, limiting my capacity to just two hands.
Enter the XS Sights Gen 2 Armorer’s Block. This clever invention pairs with a standard mounted bench vise to offer support for AR rifles or pistols of all types. A support system like this is like an extra pair of hands, without the complaining and questions, “Are we done yet?” So, whether cleaning, maintaining, or even building, the XS Gen 2 Armorer’s Block is an essential benchtop tool.
Flexibility
The XS engineers have done some nifty design work sure to reduce the number of collectibles on your bench. More workspace is always a benefit, right? This single block of 6061 T6 Aluminum (plus an optional plastic adapter) is cut, shaped and milled to take the place of multiple AR receiver blocks.
Oriented vertically, in portrait mode, so to speak, it supports an entire rifle or pistol (or just the lower receiver) through the magazine well. Flip it over and the opposing end is sized for AR10 receivers.
Oriented horizontally, the unit is designed to support an AR15 upper receiver from the inside. And yes, you guessed it, flip it over and the pivot takedown pinholes line up with an AR10 rifle or pistol.
To sum up the fit options, this handy multi-block will fit most any AR15 or AR10 platform. As AR10s are not standardized like the AR15 design, the XS team has ensured this block will fit a variety of AR10 types. To sum things up, it’ll fit the DPMS pattern 308, DPMS GII and Armalite Rifle in addition to all the standard AR15s and M4s. And yes, this includes the SR25 too. Do be aware the unit won’t fit a 300 Win Mag or 12-gauge “AR,” but everything else should be peachy. There’s a nylon adjustment screw for fine-tuning accounting for variations in the magazine well size, so you’ll always have a snug fit, and your work won’t move around on you.
Lower Receiver Mounting
The block is ready to go for AR15 magazine well support. Note the nylon screw — that goes on the front receiver side. Adjust to fit, then hold the magazine release button in while lowering the magazine well until it locks in place when you let go of the mag release button.
If you want to support an AR10 with its larger magazine well, you first flip the block over. Next, you insert the optional adapter plate. This piece of 3D-printed plastic “enwidens” the block to fill the magazine well completely. XS Sights sells them for five bucks. Or, if you want a tiny adventure, you can download the free files from the XS Sights page and print your own at home. If you don’t have access to a 3D printer at home, check your local library. Many have 3D printers available for public use. Admit it, you’d get a kick out of printing a component for use with a scary black rifle at your local library, wouldn’t you? The rest of the process is the same and AR10s will also lock in place via the mag well.
One more thing. The locking cuts in the block are designed to allow you to also mount the lower receiver upside down. If you’re installing new grips or doing other maintenance, flip your gun upside down and lock it in place through the magazine’s top well.
Upper Receiver Mounting
Orienting the block horizontally in landscape mode offers a solid mounting platform for upper receivers. The insets and pinholes are designed to line up with the pivot and takedown lugs in the receiver. Rather than mounting the comparatively fragile upper receiver in exterior blocks, this unit holds the receiver in place using the strongest points, making you far less likely to bend your receiver when applying force.
For standard AR15 use, mount the block horizontally in a vise oriented so the end with three holes is pointing up. Place the pivot pin lug in the single hole end and lock it in place using the included pins. Now the takedown lug and hole should line up with the hole in the back. Insert that pin and you’re ready to go.
For AR10 upper receiver mounting, just flip the unit upside down, so the two-hole side is facing up and repeat the process. Easy peasy.
Cleaning Chores
The magazine well mounting is handy for cleaning chores and lighter maintenance. It’s plenty solid, but given AR receivers are usually made of aluminum, I would switch to upper receiver mounting for big muscle chores like torquing barrel nuts.
By releasing the takedown pin, your upper will swivel forward, allowing simple access to the bolt area and bore. The muzzle is oriented down, so dirty stuff and solvent follow gravity out the fiery end as is desired. After using this method, I won’t clean an AR rifle or pistol any other way. It’s a luxury to dedicate both hands to cleaning instead of trying to hold a rifle while dragging bore brushes.
Maintenance and Building
The upper receiver mount is excellent for maintenance and builds alike. With most receivers (be careful of lighter or weaker receiver types), you can safely apply enough torque to mount a barrel and muzzle device. Of course, the stable platform also makes chores like installing handguards and optics easy.
More Hands
Flexibility is the name of the game here. AR152, AR10s, upper and lower mounting options, you name it. This little gem takes up little space on the bench and takes the place of at least four unique tools. It’s even got pin storage holes drilled into the edges so you can store this block flat.
Clever stuff.
For more information visit: XS Sights