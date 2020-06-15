Features

Five initial offerings include two frame variants (standard and cross-bolt safety); choice of slide finishes (black DLC-finished or bead-blasted stainless steel); and optional TRUGLO Tritium Pro Night sights. The pistol in this report is the base model with black DLC slide and standard safety.

The compact MC2c features a 3.9″ barrel and has an overall length of 7.1″. The frame is constructed of glass-reinforced polymer that provides high tensile strength, stiffness and high impact resistance. Texturing on both sides above the trigger guard give a perfect place for the trigger finger when the sights are not on target.

The grip has a slight palm swell and a grip angle mimicking the 1911, while featuring Mossberg’s signature texturing for a sure, positive grip. All MC2c pistols have a reversible magazine release, and the cross-bolt safety, if so equipped, is also reversible for right- or left-handed shooters.

Integrated into the slide is the Mossberg STS (Safe Takedown System), which unlike some handguns, does not require the user to pull the trigger to disassemble for routine cleaning or maintenance.