Take Down
To disassemble the MC2c, you ensure the pistol is unloaded, lock the slide to the rear, press down on the slide cover plate, remove it, take out the striker assembly and gently let the slide go forward. Safe and simple, it takes more time to explain the procedure than to actually accomplish it.
The stainless-steel slide features multi-angle fore- and aft-serrations providing positive slide manipulation.
Other standard features include dovetail-mounted, low-profile, drift-adjustable white 3-dot sights. The sights use the same dovetail as a SIG, so if desired SIG sights can be utilized. The stainless steel barrel has cut-broached rifling with a 1:16 twist rate and black DLC finish. The frame has a short, one slot accessory rail and an oversized trigger guard allowing the user to wear gloves.
The flat-profile trigger has the familiar integral blade safety. The trigger has a short, tactile reset and reduced overtravel; pull weight is around 5.5 lbs.