I’ve used plenty of electronic training and marksmanship systems over the years and they’re great. Each system is different but all offer feedback on your gun handling, marksmanship and even decision-making. They are great in every way except one: They are expensive. That’s not a big problem for an organization or club but for individual shooters, owning such a valuable training adjunct is cost-prohibitive — until now.

The MantisX is a small module fitting on the rail of your firearm and records an array of parameters ranging from draw stroke to trigger pull during live or dry fire. It even works with CO2 firearms! We’ll review the entire system next month but right now, it’s one of our favorite shooting accessories of all time!

www.mantisx.com

