Keeping Up With Cartridges

Make Your Own

My itch for a 6.5 PRC came after a glimpse of the Hornady cartridge and a visit to SAUER’s plant in Germany. But no U.S. rifles were so chambered but then the wildcatter’s path came to mind — why not re-barrel? A standard short action wouldn’t work but enter an idle Weatherby Vanguard in .300 WSM, a cartridge much like the 6.5 PRC below the shoulder. I phoned John Krieger, who knows more about barrels than anyone else I can think of. “It should work,” he agreed.

It did. The new barrel, contoured to match the old, snugged nicely in the original stock. The rifle feels the same and shoots even better.

Krieger barrels have earned high praise, not only on custom rifles but in ballistics labs. Held to 0.0001″ groove tolerance, the cut-rifled bores are hand-lapped. Uniformity is checked with an air gauge, a moving probe using air pressure to “feel out” variance to 50 millionths of an inch! John is fussy about throats too. “A parallel throat is like a piston sleeve. It can’t be oversize, but must accommodate all bullets,” he notes.

As long throats keep a lid on pressures, Roy Weatherby used them to hike velocities, maintaining accuracy with close tolerances. Of course, muzzles matter too. Krieger lops an inch from each barrel before crowning, as “bore finishing can leave a flare.” His barrels are also cryogenically treated, to relieve stresses imposed by turning and rifling. The 6.5 PRC project reminded me how a new barrel is, in effect, a new rifle.

A new or rechambered barrel is still the only road for wildcatters but now you’ll be hard-pressed to come up with a useful round yet unexplored. Indeed, performance overlaps have given way to downright duplication! So with factory offerings galloping by at a rate of 50 every 18 years, why invent?