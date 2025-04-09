How To Find Quality Training

• Goals and objectives

First and foremost, what are my goals paired with my skill level? For beginners who are just starting on this path, you need to learn proper weapons handling and fundamentals. If you are a skilled shooter you may want to learn how to improve your marksmanship and efficiency. So, understanding your skill level and what class you can gain value from is critical. I have seen many times that students “think” they are better than they are, and a few things happen —

• They hold up the class because they are lacking in skill, the information flows too quickly and/or they become unsafe.

• They do not have a great experience because they are overwhelmed.

• The others in class do not get what they paid for because of one student.

• The student is released from class to keep the above from happening.

There is a dichotomy here. You want a class to push you and allow you to fail. However, you do not want a class so far over your head you cannot process the material! Keep in mind your long-term goals and build short-term goals to reach them.

You will not find a single class that will give you all the information you want in a day, three days or even a week. Learning to shoot is a continuous journey, not a quick sprint!