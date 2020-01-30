Henry Lever Action Axe .410

I guess the .410 shotgun has always fascinated me since my misspent youth.

When my grandfather was still alive, he had friends who owned those old H&R Handy Guns — a .410 single-shot pistol that was a favorite of road hunters, especially during the Depression when the grouse or rabbit someone encountered in his travels might be all there was to put on the dinner table. Those old shooters just made sense to me, but the stroke of a pen back in 1934 made a lot of those guns contraband.

When I was in school, a pal of mine had a .410 double barrel cottontail killer extraordinaire. Many years later, I acquired a .410 side-by-side with double triggers for the sake of nostalgia — it’s a dandy grouse gun, and I may even try quail hunting someday.

Shortly after announcing their new side-gate .410 shotgun, Henry Repeating Arms is back with another new lever action .410 with a twist that might be the “firearm” to give another lease on life to an old friend.