Lending Her Voice

A DIY AK

Not only does Lee Armory build AK rifles in their factory in Phoenix, Arizona, they also offer classes on how to build one. The one- and two-day classes take the AK enthusiast from a box of parts to a finished rifle. Harris herself has learned how to build these guns and wants to share the experience.



When she built her first rifle, it was one of the most memorable moments in her life, she explained. “Being able to offer that service with the right equipment, the right tools and with the right instructors is important to me. I want people to understand that AKs are different than ARs and I want them to have a rifle that shoots well and is reliable,” she said.