CZ-USA Announces New 600-Series Rifles
Christmas comes early this year for some with the announcement of CZ-USA’s new 600 series. The four-model series of bolt action rifles offers an array of caliber options, barrel profiles, action lengths, and stock materials — custom combinations without the price.
This American-style hunting rifle is chambered in 9 calibers: 223 Rem, 224 Valkyrie, 7.62×39, 308 Win, 6CM, 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, 30-06, 300 Win Mag and comes with an adjustable single-stage trigger. Weight, rate of twist and magazine capacity (3 or 5) varies by cartridge. An integral Picatinny rail allows for easy optics mounting — no sights included. The black polymer stock has a 14″ length of pull and a two-position safety. Serrated soft-touch grip zones help shooters and hunters to retain hold of the firearm in wet conditions. CZ guarantees sub-MOA accuracy for this model.
MSRP: $749
Also with a length of pull of 14″ but this time with a Turkish Walnut, Bavarian-Style stock, the Lux has a more European style than the American-themed Alpha. Available in 223 Rem, 308 Win, 30-06 and 300 Win Mag, this model comes with fiber-optic fixed sights and is drilled and tapped for Remington 700 pattern bases. The single-stage trigger is also four-point adjustable — no disassembly required. A detachable magazine holds five rounds with the exception of 300 Win Mag, which only stores three. CZ combines the iconic Bavarian style comb and ornate fish-scale checkering with a sub-MOA guarantee and oversized bolt knob for a modern rifle with nods to the old world.
MSRP: $849
Boasting a guaranteed 0.7 MOA with factory match ammunition, the 600 range was designed with accuracy-lovers in mind. Like the other models, the single-stage adjustable trigger does not require rifle disassembly and it comes in an abundance of calibers: 223 Rem, 224 Valkyrie, 308 Win, 6 CM, 6.5 CM and 300 Win Mag. The laminate, target style stock has a length of pull of 14″ and comes with a tool-free adjustable cheekpiece. No sights are included, but it comes ready for optics mounting with Remington 700 scope bases. Magazine capacity is three rounds for 300 Win Mag, but five for the other calibers.
MSRP: $1,199
If you are looking for something on the go, CZ’s Trail is intended to fit in a backpack or be easily transported during time spent in the great outdoors. The 6.1-lb. Trail has a PDW style four-position adjustable stock, with a 14″ length of pull when fully extended. It comes in 223 Rem and 7.62 x 39 with a 10-round detachable magazine and adjustable two-stage trigger. Barrel length comes in at 16.2″ with a Picatinny rail on the handguard. The Trail is compatible with AR magazines in 223 Rem and has features similar to those of modern sporting rifles – making for a familiar shooting platform.
MSRP: $1,155
Can’t decide on one? CZ offers optional caliber conversion kits to easily swap barrels — within the same sized action — without a gunsmith. All CZ barrels are cold-hammer forged and suppressor ready. Especially intriguing about this series is the 60-degree bolt throw to allow for larger optics and patented trigger adjustments. Making adjustments to the trigger does not require removing the chassis from the stock, but instead relies on a 4-position dial with trigger weights ranging from 1.3 lbs. to 3 lbs. Each click moves the weight just over ½ lb. Write in to [email protected] and let us know which model/models you’d like us to take a closer look at!