FAMARS USA Rombo

Quad Runner

Designers of custom shotguns usually begin with action, gauge and barrel configurations. Standard options included both single and double barrels, with the latter choice falling in the realm of side-by-sides or over/unders. Others may consider a Triplet, which is also known by its Germanic name of “drilling.” But if you really want to up the ante, there is a four-barrel shotgun known by its Germanic name of Vierling.

Four-barrel shotguns are uncommon but not so much as one might think. In fact, they’ve been around for quite a while. If you’re ever near the Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Mo., swing by the NRA Museum. On display is a four-barrel Lancaster .440 bore (28-gauge) built in the mid-19th Century by the legendary British barrel-maker-turned-gunmaker Charles Lancaster. He stacked two barrels on top of two barrels so the result is two side-by-sides or you’ve got two over/unders. Take your pick.

Over the years, many Belgian, French and German manufacturers have built Vierlings, with some chambers holding shotshells while others carrying bullets. Heck, in 2016, Winchester launched their own Vierling. It’s different from the classic scrolling, exquisite fit and finish and gorgeous stocks found on a bespoke gun, mind you. The Liberator series is a down-and-dirty model designed for use by someone who previously had never used a firearm.

But if you’re looking for a bespoke shotgun today then you might consider a trip to Rhode Island. The FAMARS Shooting Grounds is located at The Preserve at Boulder Hills and you can see the Rombo by FAMARS di Abbiatico & Salvinelli.