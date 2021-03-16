The Innovator

Carl appears to be the first to win a major practical shooting match firing from the Isosceles stance, two-handed with both arms extended as opposed to the bent elbows/push-pull stance of his contemporary, Jack Weaver. He remembers today, “I deliberately built up triceps and lats, lifted weights all my life. I could curl my body weight, 195 lbs., and could bench over 300. When I locked my elbows out my triceps and back would lock in together. I didn’t need to bend my elbows. I was the first one to enter a match against Jack Weaver shooting two-handed like him, Jeff Cooper’s Advanced Military match in June 1961. Jeff himself was still shooting one-handed then. Ray Chapman came in within a year of me, probably 1962.”

The straight thumbs grasp of the pistol is currently the choice of most of our practical pistol champions today. Few realize the first man to use this in major matches was Carl. He started his .45 time with a $15 surplus 1911A1 bought through the DCM. Discovering the hard way the support hand thumb would be lacerated upon recoil if behind the slide, he found by trial and error both thumbs straight on the same side of the pistol worked best for him. “I called it ‘stacked thumbs,’” he told me.

Bumper pads on the floorplates of magazines appear to be another Elden Carl innovation dating back to the very early 1960s. He had lent his .45 to Jeff Cooper at a match, and Cooper had a reload where the flat-bottom GI mag failed to seat; the pistol gave him one more shot and then dropped the magazine to the ground. Elden told me, “I soldered some metal onto the bottom. I gave one to Jeff and still have a couple of those early ones.” Today, of course, the bumper pad on the bottom of a 1911 mag is all but standard equipment.

The muzzle-forward holster cant may be another Elden Carl innovation. “I had Don Hume make me a custom duty rig, with the muzzle canted forward 12 to 15 degrees. It let me start the draw with my wrist already locked. I was the first to win the Leatherslap with a 1911 in 1961 out of a metal-lined holster with that cant, made for me by Alfonso Pineda,” Elden said.

Now 86 years old, Elden Carl still builds and rides custom motorcycles — and still keeps a cocked and locked 1911 .45 handy. He has shared some of his history in the art of the practical pistol with Jay Hohenhaus and editor Pat Rose, who graciously provided the photos you see here. You can read more about those foundational days at his website, EldenCarl.com. Some of us are encouraging him to write a book. I sure hope he does.

