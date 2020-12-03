CZ 457 Bolt Action .22 Rimfire

Rimfire Refinement

le can be done haphazardly or it can be done well. The CZ 457 is definitely the latter sort. A c-note would land you an antique beater from the local pawn shop capable of grouping inside a coffee can lid at a quarter football field. By contrast, this new CZ rifle will centerpunch pennies at the same range until you grew weary of doing it.

CZ sells a version of this remarkable rifle with a beautiful walnut stock and an unadorned barrel but it’s just a bit too “1972” for me. This CZ 457 is upgraded for the Information Age — a threaded barrel, polymer furniture and refined particulars.

The barrel is free-floated and precision-crafted. The bolt throw runs through 60 degrees to leave room for a scope and the bolt has dual extractors that help produce a prodigious rate of fire for a bolt-action rifle. The thumb safety rides on the right rear of the receiver for easy access while you’re locked into the gun. The integral 11mm scope mount seamlessly accepted the fixed-power Bushnell scope I found in my gun room.

The buttstock is indestructible polymer with a twist. Unlike the furniture on many rimfire guns, this rig is scaled for grownups. The stock comb accommodates me perfectly and the wrist fits my big monkey mitts like it was born there. Settling in behind this stock makes the rifle feel like a serious high-power target gun. There are three standard sling studs to accept sling swivels and a bipod.

The detachable polymer magazine holds five rounds and is painless to load. The magazine release is a modest thumb tab at the front of the mag. The baseplate protrudes just the tiniest smidgeon below the stock. There is a bolt release button on the left rear of the action facilitating disassembly.

The adjustable trigger should hang in the Louvre alongside the Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo and the Winged Victory of Samothrace. There is no discernible take-up or overtravel and the break will just melt your heart. Lay the rifle on target, mind your breathing, place your finger on the trigger and then just think hard to set it off. The resulting synergy of precision action, manly stock and beautiful trigger drops them right where you want them.