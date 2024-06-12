Lessons From The Past

When Your Primary Gun is Empty

At the edge of the Kansas Border and the Indian Territory, Hardin bet $20 in what seemed to be an amiable pistol match with a traveling trader. The latter went first. As Hardin took his turn, firing all five shots in his strong-side .44, his opponent surreptitiously reloaded. After firing a winning score, Hardin holstered his empty revolver, but his opponent accused him of cheating and went for his own reloaded gun. “Wes swept out his left-hand revolver and cocked it in the man’s face,” narrates Nordyke, who tells us that Hardin then took only his winnings, disarmed his disgruntled opponent, and rode off leaving him unharmed.

On the night of August 19, 1895, Hardin was shot in the back of the head and killed by Constable John Selman at the Acme Saloon in El Paso. “Two pistols were found on the body,” wrote Nordyke.

It is believed that the revolvers Hardin was carrying at the end were twin double-action Colt Thunderers in .41 Colt, worn in a leather holster-vest of his own design. Many times in his life — more than there is room to recount here — he’d had reason to be glad of having two guns on his person, and reason to be sorry when he didn’t. It was a lesson he carried to the final moment of his life.

His death teaches us another lesson, one taught just as emphatically by Hickok on his last day. “When you know you are feared and hated and there are people who want to kill you, don’t be in a barroom with your back to the door!” But that’s a topic for another time.

