Colt King Cobra .357

Functioning, Shootability
I want about a 0.006" clearance between barrel and cylinder. On our test sample, the empty gun closed on a 0.004" feeler gauge, but it dragged a bit with empty casings inserted and pushing the cylinder slightly forward at 0.005". There was no binding in dry or live fire, however, even when we shot the gun dirty.
The trigger itself is smooth faced (a good thing!) and pull is relatively light. On a Lyman digital gauge, measuring from the center of the trigger where the index finger naturally lies, double-action pull averaged 9.25 lbs., and single action, 4.3 lbs. In both modes it felt lighter than it weighed. Single action release was crisp with no perceptible backlash, and double action was extremely smooth. The current iteration of the V-shaped Colt mainspring is more of a U-shape, resulting in slight stacking (increase in resistance toward the end of the double-action stroke) but it seemed to disappear during rapid fire.
The full-length ejector rod generally did a good job of kicking out the brass, though occasionally the one spent case nearest the frame would stick a bit. This required us to flick it out by hand before inserting the HKS size “10” speedloader, which worked just fine.
Decades ago, gun expert Jac Weller wrote Colt had experimentally chambered the Detective Special for .357 Mag, and though the gun stood up, they believed recoil would be intolerable, which killed the idea. That was then and this is now, when people buy 11-oz. .357s. Cushiony Hogue grips come on the King Cobra and do a wonderful job of absorbing recoil. From petite females to burly 6-foot males, all our testers loved the action on the King Cobra and didn’t mind the recoil with even the hottest .38 loads — they found “Magnum Force” recoil surprisingly tolerable (but certainly not fun).