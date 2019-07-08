Colt King Cobra .357

Accuracy

I tested three loads from a Caldwell Matrix rest on a concrete bench at 25 yards in single-action mode. They ranged from mild to wild. For mild, I chose Black Hills’ Match 148-gr. .38 Special mid-range wadcutter. From the lab to the street, such authorities as Duncan McPherson, Dr. Gary Roberts and Chuck Haggard have endorsed this humble target load for self-defense, and we elderly arthritics certainly appreciate it.



All groups were measured center to center between the farthest shots in question. The 5-shot WC group measured 1.85". The best three hits — a measurement which tends to factor out human error and come closer to what the same gun and load would have done for all five from a machine rest — was only 7/10"!



With small frame .357 revolvers like this, the .38 Special +P is often the compromise between controllability and power. I’ve found none better than Speer’s 135-gr. +P Gold Dot, especially engineered by a team led by Ernest Durham for maximum performance out of short barrels. In the King Cobra, it led the grouping test with five shots in 1.70 and the best 3 in 0.80.



“Wild” in small revolvers is the full power .357 Magnum and we chose the legendary “lightning bolt,” Federal’s 125-gr. semi-jacketed HP. The whole quintet went into 2.70", and the best three, 1.95. Overall, group size averaged 2.08" and the best three measured 1.15". Basically, the King Cobra is a 2" gun at 25 yards (with sub-1" potential).



Colt revolvers are famous for their accuracy, with their rock-solid cylinder lockup and the 1:14 twist to its LH rifling. This new incarnation of the King Cobra certainly lives up to the Colt rep.



Grouping is only part of accuracy: The other element is point of aim vis-à-vis point of impact. Our test gun centered a bit low left with .38 wadcutters, low center in the black Birchwood-Casey Shoot-N-C bull with the Speer .38 +P, and center for elevation but a wee bit right with the hardest kicking load — the 125-gr. Federal .357. The broad range of velocity and POI/POA combinations in a .38/.357 revolver cry out for adjustable sights, and rumor has it an adjustable sight version of the King Cobra may be available by the time you read this.