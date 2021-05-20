Building Blocks

Materials are a good place to start when exploring the distinctions. The first thing jumping out on the Titanium is the weight and balance of the rifle. So sweet and so comfortable. At 5 lbs., 9 oz. with a 22″ barrel, it hits the sweet spot for carryability.

Christensen Arms is one of the original carbon fiber barrel makers and they have it down to a science. Light weight, rigidity and heat dissipation are some of the benefits. The stock is made of carbon fiber as well, continuing the theme of lightweight durability. There is also the titanium receiver. Titanium is one of the lightest and strongest metals, and its use for the receiver adds to the nimble feel and agility of this rifle.

Another factor on the continuum of quality is precision. The way things fit together matters, understanding the difference between tight and too tight, and knowing how to get there is what sets some companies apart. Christensen Arms started in the aerospace industry, literally building rocket and aircraft parts where exact tolerances are the expectation and anything less is unacceptable. Cycling the bolt on the Titanium gives you the feeling of confidence you get when precision is in your hands.

In my estimation, another gauge of quality is design. While some of this is purely aesthetic, much is predicated on effective use. Little things like the spiral fluted bolt reduces weight and the fluted bolt handle adds grip texture while adding a striking look. The stock is finished in a metallic gray with black webbing adding texture as well as a distinctive subdued look for hunting situations. The contrast of the bead-blasted titanium receiver and the “aerograde carbon fiber wrapped barrel” is stunning, and both features reduce weight without sacrificing strength. Altogether, it’s a great-looking rifle and life is too short to hunt with an ugly gun.