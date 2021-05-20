Love At First Sight
I first saw a Christensen Arms Ridgeline at my local gun store. I was immediately impressed by the quality and precision imbued into this rifle’s DNA. Guns like this aren’t just a one-off — they’re a culmination of years of knowledge, experience, craftsmanship and artistry. This is exactly what it takes to place a seed in your subconscious when you throw it up to your shoulder for the first time, thinking of possible adventures.
This is a mountain rifle and my current hunting passion tends toward mountain hunting for animals living on the top of the world. So, when I threw up the Ridgeline to my shoulder — Presto, I’m at the top of the world pursuing some of the world’s most elusive critters in some of the most beautiful and remote places on the planet. Yup, we’re doing this! Then I learned the “Titanium” model had just been released with enhancements over the Ridgeline I was holding. When I finally got my hands on one, I was ready to book my hunt!
Okay, so what about this gun whisked me from the local gun store to the highest peaks? In my experience, quality has a distinct feel people instinctively understand. If you hand someone a plastic ballpoint pen and a Monte Blanc roller ball at the same time, they’re going to see, feel and know the difference.