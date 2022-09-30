Are You Covered?

With this in mind, one of the first principles we want to apply for using cover is to create distance between our body and the objects we are using for protection. This reduces the danger of being injured by fragmentation and debris. Creating this distance is also a difficult thing to do. It goes completely against our natural instincts; instinctually, the closer we hug cover the safer we feel. This overpowering desire to crowd cover is an excellent example where our natural instincts are counter productive to fighting with firearms, and shows why repetitious training is necessary to overcome these dangerous instinctual actions.

Another advantage of having distance from cover is that it widens your field of view, allowing you to see more of the threat environment. Imagine you’re driving down the interstate with a semi-truck in front of you. If you get really close to the back of that truck all you can see is the truck’s rear end. From here, if something unexpected happens you won’t know about it until you smash into the truck. Now, back off the truck, creating some space. Your field of view opens up, allowing you to see what’s going on in the next lane and ahead of the truck on an uphill climb. The same thing applies to using cover. Jam your eyes up there real close and you can lose 50 percent or more of your visual field. If you can’t see what’s happening it makes it hard to react accordingly.

How much distance do we need between us and cover? To answer this question we look to geometry. The rules of geometry apply to a lot of aspects of fighting, and this is a prime example. When you are dealing with one opponent, backing away from cover puts more distance between you and the threat, usually a good thing, and creates a larger area of protection (Diagram 1). This provides more space for you to operate in — you can move laterally, forward or to the rear and still have cover — widens your field of view, and decreases the possibility of injury from debris and fragmentation created by incoming rounds. In this situation distance is our friend.

But, there are some situations where you can’t create that distance. If you are fighting more than one threat the geometry of the situation completely changes. The farther away you get from cover the less area of protection you have, and if you move too far back you’re exposed to multiple threats at the same time. In this situation you want to get as close as necessary to cover, keeping in mind the dangers of being too close. Or, if the threat is elevated, on higher ground, you have to get closer to cover because of the angles involved. You have to be able to “see” the geometry and determine where the best place to be positioned is according to the situation.