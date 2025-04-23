Turbocharging your 30-30

Most subjects are secular, meaning “what comes around goes around,” and what applies to one topic can usually be carried over to something else. This explains how the idea for this article came about. I recently worked with a couple of New Ultra-Light Arms (NULA) bolt guns from Wilson Combat. The small actioned bolt-action rifle (20S) was chambered in 300 HAM’R.

The 300 HAM’R case is built from .223/5.56 cartridge brass. The brass is shortened, then necked up to .308 caliber. Bill Wilson is a dedicated hog hunter among other things and his favorite hunting arm was naturally one of his AR-10 rifles chambered in .308 Winchester. But Bill wanted a cartridge he could use in the lighter AR-15 platform, so being an innovative sort of guy, he designed the 300 HAM’R cartridge.

The initial goal was to duplicate .30-30 ballistics with guns having the same barrel length. As a matter of fact, one of the cartridge names kicked around was the AR 30-30. Since Bill enjoys hunting pigs, the 300 HAM’R stuck for obvious reasons and the cartridge is a prime lesson on cartridge efficiency.

Wilson Combat recently purchased Lehigh Defense and Bill has experimented, researched, tested and designed extensively with his bullets by shooting them into water tanks, ballistic gelatin, and actual hogs, both live and cadaver. One of the bullets Bill found to be exceptional on hogs and deer, besides his own high-tech marvels, was Speer’s 130-grain Hot Core flat-nose bullets.

You know me, I’m all about shooting my own cast bullets but a relatively inexpensive Speer Hot Core bullet designed by Vernon Speer years ago provided me with a feeling of nostalgia. Plus, I already had several boxes in my loading room.