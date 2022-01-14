Rifle vs. Handgun
We all learn from experience, and one thing I picked up real fast was resizing and trimming (if necessary) all of my rifle brass before tumbling. The hot soapy water completely removes case lube and any lingering shavings from the trimming process go as well.
A few years ago, I discovered some stuff called “Slick Willy.” It was initially marketed as a bullet and patch lube for black powder shooters, but I found it makes a terrific case lube. A very light rub lubes cases for resizing in a jiffy, and I’ve been using the same container for a very long time.
Since I reload handgun cartridges with carbide dies, no lube is necessary so they all go right into the tumbler after checking for trim length. Rest assured; clean brass moves more smoothly through a carbide resizing die.