Staggered Shells

The Catch

There are far more upsides to changing bore constriction with either a Poly-Choke or a screw-in choke, but there is a downside. Shotgunners have to stop shooting and change their choke diameters. If you’re in the middle of a hunt and a flock of mallards are dumping into your spread or a covey of quail are erupting at your feet, you don’t have time to change chokes. There is a way to handle the situation — staggering your shells.

Although the flock of mallards and the covey of quail are different gamebirds, they do share one similarity. First shots on mallards are taken when their wings are cupped and the birds are dropping into the dekes. This first shot is close. After discharge, spooked birds beat feet to get away and the second shot is farther away. If you’re shooting a pump or a semi-automatic, the third shot is at an even greater distance. The same holds true for quail just as it does for a nye of pheasant. Changing chokes to accommodate those different distances would work but there is no time to do so. It makes as much sense as socks on a rooster.

You can solve the problem by staggering your shells. The concept is to shoot lighter loads offering better pattern spread at closer distances. A second shot is a moderate load designed for peak performance at a mid-range while the third shot should be of a heavy load.

Here’s one load-out example:

• A light 20-gauge load holds 3/4 oz. of shot.

• A standard 20-gauge load holds 7/8 oz. of shot.

• A heavy 20-gauge shell

holds 1 oz. of shot.

If you’re shooting a double, simply load your 3/4-oz. shell in either the right (SxS) barrel or in your bottom (O/U) barrel. The first shot is taken when the birds are close then load the 7/8-oz. shell in either the left (SxS) or the top (O/U) barrel; the second shot is taken when the birds are farther away.

This concept carries over to pump and semi-automatic irons, too:

• Light loads go first in the chamber.

• The heavy load is the first shell put in the magazine.

• The moderate load is added last.

This loading pattern gives a firing sequence with the pump or semi-automatic of the requisite light-moderate-heavy shells. The beauty of staggering shells is you can also change shot size to increase lethality. Smaller shot in close, larger shot at mid-range and the largest shot for the farthest distance. Use a patterning board to experiment with different brands and loads and you’ll find a winning combination.