Elmer’s .41?

Elmer was well known for packing a 4″ .44 Special until 1956 when he changed to a 4″ .44 Magnum. However, I found him carrying something else. It still had a 4″ barrel and still had carved ivory stocks and was still carried in his favorite holster, except this time the chambering was .41 Magnum, another cartridge he had a lot to do with being introduced. I just happened to take along my 4″ .44 Magnum, with the belt and holster I had designed and fabricated myself. He made me feel awfully good when he said how much he liked my design and how just about everything was right with it. I still have that rig, however the belt has mysteriously shrunk over the passing of 50+ years.

S&W was the first company to market a .41 Magnum sixgun. In his book, History of Smith & Wesson, Roy Jinks says of the .41 Magnum: “The .41 Magnum was developed in 1963 to fire a cartridge between the .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum. When the cartridge was developed, Smith & Wesson manufactured a companion revolver to its famous Model 29. It was identical to the Model 29, except that it chambered the .41 Magnum caliber.”

From the very beginning the Model 57 (.41 Magnum) was available in both blue or nickel and also with a 4″ barrel. The Model 57 is a popular handgun with connoisseurs of the cartridge; however it has never had the following of the .44 Magnum. Not even close! It was a cartridge needed to fill a gap, but for some unknown reason, this model never received the recognition it deserves.

In addition to the beautifully finished and adjustable-sighted Model 57, S&W also came up with the fixed sight Model 58 .41 Military and Police. The first test gun in this caliber was built on the frame of a .38/44 Heavy Duty revolver; however the production gun did not have the desired enclosed ejector rod of the Heavy Duty. The Model 58 was developed primarily for law-enforcement use; therefore, when it was introduced, it was only manufactured with a 4″ barrel having either a blue or nickel finish. Had it been offered with the enclosed ejector rod I think it would have been much more popular with outdoorsmen.

In his autobiography Hell, I Was There, Elmer Keith shares his part in bringing the .41 Magnum to fruition: “… While we were attending the NRA convention in Washington, D.C., Bill Jordan, the old border patrolman, came to me and says, ‘Elmer, you’ve got the .44 Magnum. How about getting a .41 Magnum for the police and sheriff’s departments over the country that don’t care for the recoil of the big .44?’ I told him, ‘Bill, there never was a better time. All the arms company heads are here as well as ammunition company heads. So if you side with me, we’ll get them all together and get the job done right now.

“I asked them for a .41 Magnum, case length to be the same as the .44 Magnum, bullet diameter to be 0.410″ so that no old .38-40s or .41 Long Colts could ever be revamped to handle the larger bullet as they go around 0.403″. I wanted a 220-grain bullet. Doug Hellstrom also insisted on the 0.410″ diameter to preclude the possibility of a cartridge ever being used in the old .41 guns that would not take its pressure. Earl Larsen of Remington could make the ammunition if the other boys would make the guns. Doug Hellstrom and Bill Gunn of Smith & Wesson agreed to bring out the gun …

Some six months later just as Charlie Shedd and I were leaving for the Arctic on our polar bear hunt, a pair of 4″ Smith & Wesson Magnums, with target sights and triggers trimmed to 3/8″, the hammers cut back about 1/4″, arrived. They had rosewood grips and my name on the side plates of the pair, consecutively numbered, No. 1 and No. 2.”