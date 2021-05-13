A Star Is Born

After the war, as usually happens, these new Colt and Smith & Wesson sixguns became popular with civilians as well as law officers. Now it was time for someone else to come up with another good idea to allow cartridges — sans half-moon clip — to work in either model. This time it was a worker at Peters Ammunition, now part of Remington, who came up with a logical solution in the early 1920s. The simple answer was to put a rim on the rimless .45 ACP brass. The .45 Auto Rim was born.

Most revolver cartridges have a rim thickness of 0.060″-0.065″ but the .45 Auto Rim required a rim of 0.090″ to take up the head space provided by the half-moon clips. There is no doubt the .45 Auto Rim has a rim and it is quite an interesting-looking cartridge with its stubby length and thick rim. Smith & Wesson has always taken the .45 Auto Rim cartridge seriously, offering numerous models over the past 90-plus years. The 5½” 1917 Model was not only offered in military versions but commercial models as well, then after World War II it was upgraded to the 1950 Military and the 1950 Target and then the 1955 Target followed. In later years the 1955 Target became the Model 25-2 and has also been joined by the 625 series of stainless steel sixguns.

It appears there were no factory original 4″ Smith & Wessons chambered in .45 ACP/.45 Auto Rim until well after World War II. The 1950 Target Model .45 is mostly found with the lightweight 6½” barrel, however the 4″ version is reported as extremely rare. The lightweight-barreled 1950 Target became the Model 26 in 1957. I cannot find any documentation of an original 4″ 1955 Target chambered in .45 Auto Rim, however there may be some S&W collector out there who has one. The heavy-barreled 1955 Target became the Model 25 in 1957. It is reported about 10 or 12 were made with 4″ barrels and round butts for the CIA, however these have not been verified as factory original.