Hardball History

Now over 100 years later, not only is the 1911 Government Model still the semi-automatic by which all other pistols are judged, the original loading is still an excellent choice for everyday use — even though we have seen a long list of .45 ACP cartridges arrive with other bullets including flat-nosed and hollowpoint versions. I purchased my first 1911 Government Model in 1956 and shot it exclusively with military surplus 230-grain Hardball ammunition. This original “Colt” was actually a Remington Rand-produced 1911 for use in WWII. When I moved my young family across the country in 1966, the 1911 loaded with Hardball was in its military holster under the front seat of our 1965 Ford Station Wagon. When I traveled back and forth to the University of Montana for three summers working on my Masters Degree, the same 1911 — again loaded with hardball — rode behind my back in my belt. During those summers when I needed a break from class during the week, I would drive up to Lolo Pass and shoot the 1911. It seemed to help lower my frustrations.

I load and shoot a large amount of cast bullets in my 1911s, however jacketed bullets are not ignored and are also used in large quantities. As outlined in the first installment of this series, all of my .45 ACP rounds — and I do mean all — no matter what bullets I am using, are loaded the same way. First all brass is sized using the Lee Undersized Carbide Sizing Die, then case mouths are expanded just enough to accept the bullet using the Lee Universal Expanding Die. After placing the proper powder charge and seating the bullet without crimping, I then turn to the Lee Factory Crimp Die. All of this ensures reloads will function in any 1911 I happen to use.

To duplicate the original Hardball load I have found a 230-grain FMJ bullet over 6.0 grains of Unique gives me 825 fps from a standard 5″ barrel while 5.0 grains of Red Dot is about 25 fps faster. The latter load is especially accurate, giving groups just over 1″ at 20 yards through a Springfield Armory TRP 1911. A slightly lighter load using the same 230-grain bullet is 5.0 grains of Bullseye for just over 800 fps with five shots in less than 1″ through this same Springfield TRP. For a target load with this bullet, 3.5 grains of Bulleye is a very mild shooting 625 fps and an equally accurate load through this Springfield. Switching to 5.0 grains of Alliant Sport Pistol powder gives me a very mild shooting load just over 750 fps which has proven to be exceptionally accurate in an Iver Johnson Long Slide 6″ 1911.