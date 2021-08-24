Handloading The .38 Special:

The modern era of the 2″ revolvers/pocket pistol/snub gun/belly gun began in 1926 when Colt introduced the Detective Special by trimming the barrel of their Police Positive .38 Special back to 2″ while keeping the six-shot cylinder. At first they maintained the square butt configuration of the Police Positive, however they soon saw the wisdom of round-butting the grip frame for not only better concealment but also to protect the linings of suit coats. Growing up in the pre-television days, we looked forward to Saturday afternoon matinees and they always featured B-Western movies where the sixgun of choice was the Colt Single Action.

At the same time there were also many detective movies being made and in those the heroes and villains alike were mostly armed with Colt Detective Specials. I still vividly remember Alan Ladd having a Colt Detective Special stored in a special hiding place in his car. In 1950 Colt lightened the Detective Special by using an alloy frame and the result was the Colt Cobra that was the same size as the Detective Special and also maintained the six-shot cylinder.

Smith & Wesson’s M&P of 1899 went through various changes and by the time they reached the Model 1905 4th Change they began, but only rarely, to offer a 2″ version. During WWII they also, again rarely, offered the 2″ Victory Model with its wartime finish. Some 300 of these went to the Department of Defense. After the war there were more 2″ M&P .38 Specials offered. During the 1930s S&W offered their smallish I-Frame 2″ pocket pistol in both .32 and .38 S&W (not Special).

In 1950 S&W slightly enlarged the I-Frame and the result was the quintessential pocket revolver, the J-Frame, five-shot .38 Special. At a convention of police chiefs that year a contest was held to name the new revolver and “Chief’s Special” was chosen. A few years later this would be dubbed the Model 36. In the mid-1950s three more versions of the Chief’s Special arrived, the Airweight/Model 37, the Bodyguard/Model 38 and the Centennial/Model 40. In 1965 Smith & Wesson brought forth the crown jewel of their pocket pistols with the .38 Chief’s Special constructed of stainless steel, as the Model 60. It proved to be the beginning of a long line of stainless steel revolvers and semi-automatics from a long list of manufacturers.