Trim It Down

Cases, especially bottleneck cases, will stretch upon firing. I trim all of my brass to the recommended trim length for two reasons. First, long cases can create a safety hazard through improper headspace and possible increased pressure. Second, cases are trimmed to ensure all bullets crimp into the jacketed bullet cannelure equally.

For many, many years I used a Forster Original Case Trimmer. Once set it was very accurate, but it was also tedious putting in one case at a time, cranking the handle and repeating ad nauseum — and each case still needed to be deburred on the inside and outside of the case.

Now I use a Forster Power Case Trimmer. It can be used with most standard drill presses. Quick, easy and accurate, consistent case lengths are controlled by the stop on the drill press.

The Power Case Trimmer consists of a .490 cutter shaft and the base to which the collet housing, collet screw and the collet locking handle are attached.

To use, place a case onto the top of the collet, turn the locking handle to secure it in place. I use a master case of known length to adjust the stop on the drill press. Turn the press on and lower and try a test trim. It may be necessary to adjust the depth to achieve the trim length desired.

The cutter features sharp carbide blades that chamfer both the inside and outside of the case neck while it is being trimmed. Chamfer on the outside of the case neck is 30º and 14º on the inside of the case neck. Everything is done in one step instead of three. Finally, the cases are back in the Cyclone to remove any sizing lubricant and for a final polish.

The steps are the same as above, but this time I add in a teaspoon of Lemishine (a hard water softener), a teaspoon of Dawn and a teaspoon of Armor-All Ultra Shine Wash and Wax. The results are a lustrous shine on the inside, outside and even the primer pockets.

Finish your loads as usual. Don’t be surprised if round-to-round accuracy is more consistent. Function may also improve to a degree as those slick cases will chamber and extract more easily.

