Black Powder Paper Cartridges

Cartridge Construction

There are as many ways to make paper cartridges as there are people doing it. I use plastic mandrels in both .36 and .44 sizes from Guns Of The West. They are also available in .31 and Walker/Dragoon sizes and can be purchased individually or in kit form. In addition to the mandrel, there is also a plastic forming piece to help seat the bottom cup. In use, the proper size piece of paper to form the body is coated with glue on one edge, carefully and tightly wrapped around the mandrel and glued in place.

Experimenting will show what size piece of paper is necessary to form this body. The cup is placed on one end by using the seating tool. I place Elmer’s glue around the bottom of the cartridge body and also on the cup where it will wrap around the body.

The cups are easily made by using a paper punch available from most hobby stores. These can be had in different sizes; however, I mostly use 1″ round discs for this. My paper of choice is Melitta #4 coffee filters. The proper size template is used to lay out the size of the body of the cartridge while circular discs are cut with the paper punch. I have found I can use a layer of four papers that allows me to punch out discs quickly and easily, as well as cutting the paper form used for the body of the cartridges. If a thinner paper is used, the paper punch will jam. To avoid this, place an index card under the paper to be punched out and this will usually give enough body to circumvent the problems.

Once the cup is glued in place on the bottom of the cartridge and allowed to dry, I then add the desired powder charge followed by the ball and the end is twisted to keep everything in place. Lee Precision has a kit consisting of several powder dippers and I have found five of them apropos to my loading of paper cartridges. Their #1.0 throws a charge of 16.6 grains of FFFg black powder; #1.3, 22.0 grains; #1.6, 26.6 grains, #1.9, 30.0 grains and #2.2 yields 36.5 grains of FFFg black powder. Powder is always loaded by volume and the same dippers are used for Pyrodex.

If combustion is a problem, a hole can be punched in the cup of the paper cartridge as it is loaded into the chamber.