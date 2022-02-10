Alliant’s Sport Pistol Powder

New Design

Custom gunsmith Dave Lauck has come up with a newly designed 200-grain .45 ACP bullet. This all began over 20 years ago when Dave was on a hunting trip with Col. Cooper. One of the most popular designs, and one of my favorites, is the Hensley & Gibbs #68 which is basically duplicated by the RCBS #45-201. This is a 200-grain semi-wadcutter bullet with a full caliber cutting shoulder and a flat point. The problem with some semi-automatic pistols is this bullet will not always feed reliably, or if it does, a shooter who pays attention can feel it doing what Dave calls stumble. The slide hesitates in closing.

The Lauck bullet maintains the full cutting shoulder; however, the nose is rounded for positive feed. I have been using this bullet in several .45 semi-automatic pistols and for testing Sport Pistol I loaded it over 6.0 grains. It performed well in all .45 pistols including the three mentioned above and also a Kimber Stainless Target II. Muzzle velocity is from 930–960 fps depending upon the pistol and Dave and I both believe Col. Cooper would be well pleased with this design.

Acme describes their polymer-coated bullets as “Lipstick” bullets. They also have a 200-grain SWC bullet that follows along the lines of the above-mentioned Hensley & Gibbs and RCBS versions. Loaded over 5.9 grains of Sport Pistol, it gave excellent accuracy in all the abovementioned .45 pistols with muzzle velocities at 900–930 fps. The Kimber .45 put five shots into 7/8″, which is better than I can shoot. Switching to the RCBS #45-201 with the same powder charge of 5.9 grains continued the excellent results with muzzle velocities from 975–1,000 fps and an average group for all four pistols under 1-1/4″ for five shots.