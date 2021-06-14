Thanks to stalwarts JD Jones of SSK Industries and Larry Kelly of Mag-na-port International, the 1970s were the heyday for handgun hunters, the decade being filled with design and innovation.

Kelly came up with the idea of porting barrels using Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM) to reduce recoil, muzzle blast and barrel flip while Jones brought us custom-quality barrels chambered in both standard and wildcat cartridges for Thompson/Center (TC) Contender single-shot frames. Later, they both designed cool, limited run, one-of-a-kind handguns for handgun hunters.

One of the most popular calibers Jones designed is his .375 JDJ cartridge. Made for the TC Contender single-shot handgun/carbine, this powerful cartridge is simply the .444 Marlin case necked-down to accept 0.375″ bullets. This is done by running fresh .444 Marlin brass through your .375 JDJ sizing die. With Starline Brass making .444 Marlin brass now, we are in great shape!

Both JD and Larry proved the .375 JDJ’s mettle by taking elephant, Cape buffalo, lion, bears and other large, dangerous game, most with a single well-placed shot. It was — and still is — considered the “original” hand cannon for good reason. It’s no wonder they’re best buddies. Ken Kelly said, “more like brothers, talking every morning on the phone for an hour or more.”