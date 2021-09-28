Undoing the Musket Argument

Where Humor Stops

The musket and cannon debate is admittedly prone to silliness but opinions such as Biden’s suggest a horribly shallow knowledge of history and no willingness to learn the facts, either among the public or the establishment media. They allow gun prohibitionists, including the president, to get away with such nonsense without challenge.

This is where grassroots Second Amendment activists step in. This column has encouraged readers to write letters to the editor, or be so bold as to write an Op-Ed for the local newspaper. We’re heading into late autumn and soon it will be winter. Of course hunting seasons are under way, but set aside a little time for gun rights research and get busy writing.

There is ample material from which to draw for such a project. The National Rifle Association and Second Amendment Foundation are excellent sources, and one can go on a search engine and simply look for information about “Gun Control” or “Gun Rights” and start studying.

This is not for laughs. You’re trying to educate people who haven’t made up their minds and the most important thing is to explain how Rights are different from Privileges. When Joe Biden, or some other anti-gunner declares, “Nobody needs 100 rounds for deer hunting,” remind them the Second Amendment is not about hunting, it’s about prohibiting the government from stepping on your rights.

Keep your writing terse and on topic; short sentences, proper spelling and punctuation. Put your name, address and telephone number on it. Do not plagiarize someone else’s work. If you quote someone else, put it in quotation marks and provide attribution.

Offer yourself as a source to local reporters. Be someone they will want to contact for the “other side” of any story on guns. Build your credibility by telling the truth, providing honest assessments of situations, understanding firearms and being able to explain the differences between military arms and modern sporting rifles.

One year from this month, America will hold its mid-term elections. If you want things to change, you’re going to have to vote and get everyone you know to vote. In 1994, frustrated citizens changed the face of Congress by throwing out more than 50 anti-gun politicians who voted for the Brady Law in 1993 and the Clinton Crime Bill with its 10-year ban on so-called “assault weapons” and original capacity magazines. Bill Clinton was effectively neutered for the rest of his time in office.

The time has come to do it again. If you entertain, even for a heartbeat, any notion the party now in power doesn’t want to turn your Second Amendment right into a heavily regulated privilege, you are woefully naïve.

The nomination of David Chipman earlier this year to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wasn’t a signal; it was an open declaration of war on America’s gun owners. Here we are five months later. Any questions?

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine