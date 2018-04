ZRODelta announces the release and full production of the DLOC-SS Bipod Assembly and the DLOC-SS Upgrade Kit for Harris-S style bipods on the market. This new DLOC-SS Upgrade Kit gives millions of existing bipod owners a cost-effective way to add the quick-detach, panning and canting functionality of the complete DLOC-SS bipod assembly.

