Zeiss Conquest V4

Conquest V4 riflescopes from ZEISS were designed as a lightweight, performance-oriented riflescope product line for demanding hunting and shooting applications. The V4 line is based on a 4x zoom ratio; incorporates a 30mm main tube; and consists of 1-4×24, 3-12×56, 4-16×44, and 6-24×50 models. Each model delivers 90 percent to-the-eye light transmission, offers .25 MOA click values, capped windage adjustment, second focal plane reticle designs and provides 80–100 MOA of total elevation travel adjustment. All exposed elevation turrets also feature ZEISS’ Ballistic Stop to ensure an absolute and positive return to zero under any conditions. Illuminated reticles are standard for the 1-4×24 model and optional for the 3-12×56 and 6-24×50 models.

