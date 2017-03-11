World’s First Magnesium 1911 Pistol

The Magna T5 from Ultimate Arms is the first 1911 built from a Magnesium alloy. Designed for carry,
It weighs as low as 19 oz. which is 60 percent less than a steel-framed 1911. All parts have a
clear coat ceramic finish for durability.

View More FMG Publication Videos Here

Ultimate Arms: http://www.uaarms.com/

2 thoughts on “World’s First Magnesium 1911 Pistol

    1. Rick Uselton

      We don’t sell titanium. We sell Magnesium or explosively bonded integrated aluminum and stainless steel guns. Please feel free to call or email me for any further information.
      615-970-9555
      Thank You!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

(Spamcheck Enabled)

~