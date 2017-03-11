World’s First Magnesium 1911 Pistol

The Magna T5 from Ultimate Arms is the first 1911 built from a Magnesium alloy. Designed for carry,
It weighs as low as 19 oz. which is 60 percent less than a steel-framed 1911. All parts have a
clear coat ceramic finish for durability.
View More FMG Publication Videos Here
Ultimate Arms: http://www.uaarms.com/
Is there a list of dealers selling the titanium 1911, either if full sized or Commander sized?
Thank you!
Bob Bowman
bbofvta@nullgmail.com
We don’t sell titanium. We sell Magnesium or explosively bonded integrated aluminum and stainless steel guns. Please feel free to call or email me for any further information.
615-970-9555
Thank You!