Win This Daniel Defense Giveaway

DDM4 CARBINE V2

Maker: Daniel Defense

(866) 554-4867,

www.danieldefense.com

Caliber: 5.56 NATO

Capacity: Comes w/ 30-round PMag

Barrel Finish: Chrome moly Vanadium steel

Sights: Daniel Defense A1.5 fixed rearm Daniel Defense front site base

Value: $1,759

ISERIES 4214-5 WATERPROOF UTILITY CASE

Maker: SKB

(714) 637-1252,

www.skbcases.com

Value: $289

CROSSROAD DISCREET ESCAPE BAG

Maker: Elite Survival Systems

(866) 340-2778,

www.elitesurvival.com

Value: $89.95

RAIL

Maker: Leatherman

(503) 253-7826,

www.leatherman.com

Value: $45

ENTRY DEADLINE: March 9, 2014

WINNERS CHOSEN BY RANDOM DRAWING. Limit one entry per household. To protect the privacy and security of winners, their names will NOT be made public.

Contest void where prohibited by law. Winners must undergo a background check and comply with all other federal, state and local laws. Taxes and fees will be the responsibility of the winner. Contest open to U.S. residents only. Employees and agents of Publishers’ Development Corp. are not elegible. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified by certified mail on official letterhead. Attention deployed military: Use stateside address! Giveaway guns and accessories may have evidence of being test fired or exhibit minor handling marks. Factory warranties may apply in some cases.

The giveaway package is awarded only to the entrant drawn and will not be awarded if the firearm presented is illegal in the jurisdiction of the winner. An alternate, authorized winner will be selected. No substitutions or transfers to a third party are allowed.