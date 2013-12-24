Win This Daniel Defense Giveaway

DDM4 CARBINE V2

Maker: Daniel Defense
(866) 554-4867,
www.danieldefense.com

Caliber: 5.56 NATO
Capacity: Comes w/ 30-round PMag
Barrel Finish: Chrome moly Vanadium steel
Sights: Daniel Defense A1.5 fixed rearm Daniel Defense front site base
Value: $1,759

ISERIES 4214-5 WATERPROOF UTILITY CASE

Maker: SKB
(714) 637-1252,
www.skbcases.com
Value: $289

CROSSROAD DISCREET ESCAPE BAG

Maker: Elite Survival Systems
(866) 340-2778,
www.elitesurvival.com
Value: $89.95

RAIL

Maker: Leatherman
(503) 253-7826,
www.leatherman.com
Value: $45

ENTRY DEADLINE: March 9, 2014

WINNERS CHOSEN BY RANDOM DRAWING. Limit one entry per household. To protect the privacy and security of winners, their names will NOT be made public.

Contest void where prohibited by law. Winners must undergo a background check and comply with all other federal, state and local laws. Taxes and fees will be the responsibility of the winner. Contest open to U.S. residents only. Employees and agents of Publishers’ Development Corp. are not elegible. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified by certified mail on official letterhead. Attention deployed military: Use stateside address! Giveaway guns and accessories may have evidence of being test fired or exhibit minor handling marks. Factory warranties may apply in some cases.

The giveaway package is awarded only to the entrant drawn and will not be awarded if the firearm presented is illegal in the jurisdiction of the winner. An alternate, authorized winner will be selected. No substitutions or transfers to a third party are allowed.

11 thoughts on “Win This Daniel Defense Giveaway

  5. Thomas Wall

    I’m just starting my AR adventure by building my first. What I have read leads me to seek out Daniel Defense for my standard. Good things said and good looking equipment.

  7. Jonathan Tapia

    I have subscribed to a couple of FMG publications (Guns Magazine & American Handgunner) and I have to say they are excellent. A lot of different information from hunting, handloading, tactics, and just good gun related articles (and some edged tools too for us knife nuts). As far as the giveaways they consistently offer some of the best products (from the best companies) on the market, so thank you and please keep it up!

