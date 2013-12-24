Win This Daniel Defense Giveaway

DDM4 CARBINE V2
Maker: Daniel Defense
(866) 554-4867,
www.danieldefense.com
Caliber: 5.56 NATO
Capacity: Comes w/ 30-round PMag
Barrel Finish: Chrome moly Vanadium steel
Sights: Daniel Defense A1.5 fixed rearm Daniel Defense front site base
Value: $1,759
ISERIES 4214-5 WATERPROOF UTILITY CASE
Maker: SKB
(714) 637-1252,
www.skbcases.com
Value: $289
CROSSROAD DISCREET ESCAPE BAG
Maker: Elite Survival Systems
(866) 340-2778,
www.elitesurvival.com
Value: $89.95
RAIL
Maker: Leatherman
(503) 253-7826,
www.leatherman.com
Value: $45
ENTRY DEADLINE: March 9, 2014
ENTRY DEADLINE: March 9, 2014
WINNERS CHOSEN BY RANDOM DRAWING.
Contest void where prohibited by law. Winners must undergo a background check and comply with all other federal, state and local laws.
The giveaway package is awarded only to the entrant drawn and will not be awarded if the firearm presented is illegal in the jurisdiction of the winner. An alternate, authorized winner will be selected. No substitutions or transfers to a third party are allowed.
