Why Gun Prohibitionists Should Stop Using Brit Example, And Canada As Well

For years, the American gun prohibitionist movement has tried to discredit and even disgrace fellow citizens who exercise and defend the right to keep and bear arms by pointing to Great Britain and even neighboring Canada as “examples” that U.S. lawmakers should force gun owners to follow.

They seriously need to knock that off or lose whatever little credibility they might still have, thanks to a Sky News report about the violence in London that revealed gang murders are on the rise, in a country where law-abiding citizens get in trouble for defending themselves with firearms. The scenario described by Sky News sounds more like the Chicago South Side than what anti-gunners would have one believe about Merry Olde England.

“Young black men in London are being murdered at a rate unlike anywhere else in the UK, as gang wars rage on in the capital,” the report revealed.

And there was this tidbit: “London’s gang war has had a drastic effect on the capital’s murder statistics.There were 80 London murders in the first half of 2018, with more than 1,300 stabbings. The overwhelming majority of these are gang-related.”

Stabbings, they say; proof positive that even strict gun laws that disarm honest citizens do not deter criminals from killing one another, or some innocent crime victim. Sure, this doesn’t rival the body count in Chicago, but it does put the lie to a myth that has been perpetuated for a generation, that tougher citizen disarmament laws in the U.S. are the panacea to mayhem.

Take this in from the Sky News expose´: “London has seen a surge in street violence, with the number of knife and gun crimes rising. Metropolitan Police figures released last week show there has been a 16% rise in knife crime in London and at least 51 people have been stabbed to death.”

Here in America, the perps responsible for this mayhem might end up with epitaphs that read, “He brought a knife to a gunfight.” With some 16.3 to 16.5 million legally licensed Yanks who can carry sidearms for personal protection, the odds are increasing for bad guys that their next intended victim just might cancel their ticket.

There was a strong bit of matter-of-fact enlightenment buried in the Sky News story that could easily apply to the mean streets of Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, Washington, D.C. and other model neighborhoods. Sky News found one thug who was brutally honest about his circumstances.

“This is the only life we know,” he said. “We just have to keep doing it – there’s nothing else for us to do. I don’t even know what this war is about anymore. All I know is if I step out of my area people want to kill me, and if people come into mine, I want to kill them. It’s as simple as that.”

Meanwhile, North Of The Border

Last month, a man whose own family said he “suffered from serious mental health challenges” went on a rampage — with a handgun, mind you — along a street in Toronto, snooting more than a dozen people, killing two.

Sort of puts the lie to claims that only in America are there mass shootings.

The killer, identified as Faisal Hussain, 29, was found dead after exchanging shots with police. His family, according to the BBC, “expressed their ‘deepest condolences’ to the victims for their son’s ‘horrific actions.’”

Not surprisingly, the quick reaction from some Canadian politicians was that the country needed stronger gun laws. The country already has much stronger laws than the United States, and those laws didn’t prevent the July 22 tragedy. Why anyone might think another law would make a difference is a question that has remained unanswered for decades.

Here’s Something You Didn’t Read About

The citizen disarmament cranks don’t want you to read about this: According to a BBC report, between 2014 and 2017, “the number of shootings in Toronto more than doubled…from 177 to 395.”

Toronto and Chicago have roughly the same populations, about 2.6-2.8 million according to Google. Toronto’s population is actually a bit larger. The body counts are higher in the Windy City, but it looks like those Canadians are trying hard to catch up.

The good news from Chicago is that the number of homicides, as of July 22, was actually more than 108 lower than the same time last year, 288 so far in 2018 compared to the 396 who had been murdered by the same date in 2017, according to data from the Chicago Tribune.

Bangers Just Can’t Behave

Just when you think there might be some hope on the horizon, along come two guys in Chattanooga, Tenn., to mess things up, and so far as tales of the streets go, this one is definitely news of the strange.

According to the Chattanoogan, the two gents at the center of this story were attending a meeting at the mayor’s office “aimed at quelling gang violence.” Enter Keyshawn Kidd and Kevin Dewayne Bush, who apparently don’t like one another.

The newspaper quoted local police, who said Bush is “a validated Gangster Disciple gang member.” Perhaps as evidence that nobody would make up a story like that, the report added that Bush “was on state probation at the time and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor.” People don’t get one of those for being model citizens.

Cutting to the chase, Bush left the mayor’s meeting first, and GPS data from the ankle bracelet allegedly showed that he traveled to Kidd’s residence. When Kidd arrived at home, he stopped a bullet, one of several that was apparently flying around.

When police showed up they found shell casings from a 9mm and .40 S&W, and Kidd’s car had some new bullet holes. Investigators went to the Bush home and found a Glock .40-caliber pistol. Kevin was collared and charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm, the Chattanoogan reported.

Maybe if the mayor had a few more meetings to quell gang violence, the gang members in attendance would simply eliminate the problem the old-fashioned way.

