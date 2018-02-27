Which Party Likes Registration, Bans And Even 2A ‘Modification’ Or Repeal?

(Segments of both!)

By Dave Workman

There are all kinds of surveys and polls frequently cited by Insider Online, but one conducted recently by The Economist and YouGov is a genuine eye-opener because it underscores just how hostile some people are toward the Second Amendment, and it seems to cross political lines.

A whopping 82 percent of Democrats participating in the Feb. 25-27 survey favor banning all semiautomatic firearms, and 76 percent support “modification” of the Second Amendment “to allow for stricter regulation.”

When it comes to registering your guns with a national gun registry, 83 percent of acknowledged Democrats like that idea. But add to that 46 percent of Republican respondents and 59 percent of independents.

Seventy-seven percent of Democrats would limit the number of handguns a person could own, while only 29 percent of Republicans agree with that idea, along with 46 percent of independents. Also, 76 percent of Democrats favor requiring people to obtain a permit from the police before buying a handgun, and 46 percent of independents agree, while only 40 percent of Republicans think that’s a good idea.

And here’s the capper: More than one-third of Democrats (39%) would repeal the Second Amendment, while 16 percent of independents and 8 percent of Republicans concur.

It’s one of the most detailed survey’s Insider Online has ever seen. There are about 200 pages of statistics covering all kinds of subjects and the gun questions were just part of that. The results suggest strongly that gun owners may not have lots of friends in government, and certainly not on one side of the aisle.

Of course the timing of the survey was probably key to some of the results. It was taken just over a week after the Florida school shooting.

More than anything, the results might suggest that way too many people have forgotten that keeping and bearing arms is a constitutionally protected right rather than a heavily regulated privilege. That’s something to consider when it’s time to vote in the fall.

That Seattle Gun Tax Revenue Falls Again

Back in August, Insider Online reported the history of a Public Records Act lawsuit against the City of Seattle to force the administration to reveal the revenue achieved by a controversial “gun violence tax” the city adopted hastily in 2015.

2017 Firearm Ammunition Tax

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Annual Total $22,516.44 $20,875.38 $20,279.40 $26,524.52 $3,025.00 $93,220.74

Number of Firearms

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Annual Total 430 376 408 576 139 1,929

Ammunition, Rimfire 343,968 Ammunition, Centerfire 778,760

Source: City of Seattle

When it was passed, proponents predicted that it would bring in between $300,000 and $500,000 annually. Can you say “Oops?”

When the lawsuit forced the city to fess up last summer, it turned out that during the first year, just over $103,000 was pulled in while one of the city’s busiest gun retailers moved his operation to another city, and another sent customers to a different store in a neighboring county!

Now comes the city’s report for 2017 revenue. Last year, the gun tax — which assesses $25 on the sale of each firearm, five cents for each centerfire cartridge and two cents for each rimfire cartridge sold in Seattle — pulled in $93,220.74.

Some people think the city doesn’t really care, because they believe the actual intent was not to raise money to fund an anti-violence effort, but simply to drive gun sales out of the city. If that’s true, it’s working.

Gun Rights Rally In New Jersey

Garden State gun owners are expected to converge on Trenton March 26 for a rights rally that is being sponsored by the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs (ANJRPC) and National Rifle Association, according to WKXW-FM.

The plan is to “pack the galleries” in the State House chamber with gun owners while that body is expected to vote on several gun-related pieces of legislation. ANJRPC Executive Director Scott Bach told the station that gun owners are not going to the capitol to shake their fists, but “to gather and to share views…and also let the legislators and the governor know that we’re watching.”

Bach is also a member of the NRA Board of Directors, and he has been at this for several years.

The station also quoted veteran firearms activist and instructor Anthony Colandro, founder of the nationally recognized Gun For Hire shooting range in Woodland Park. Last month, he told an Assembly panel during a hearing on several measures that, “What you guys are doing is targeting 1 million or so law-abiding, taxpaying citizens and making us all felons with one fell swoop, with zero compensation.”

Legislation includes a bill to require background checks on private sales, and the seizure of firearms from people considered to pose a danger.

Bach estimates that at least 1,000 New Jersey gun owners will descend on Trenton for the event.

NICS Checks Up For February

The National Instant Check System (NICS) number for February was up more than 300,000 over January’s figure, suggesting that Americans are getting back in the mood to buy firearms.

Source: FBI

February saw 2,333,193 NICS checks initiated, while January’s raw figure was 2,030,530 checks, a difference of 302,663 NICS inquiries.

Even the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s adjusted number was up from January for a closer approximation of the number of gun sale-related checks. In January, the NSSF adjusted number was 955,466 and in February, that number went up to 1,271,942.

The FBI notes that the raw stats “represent the number of firearms background checks initiated through the NICS. They do not represent the number of firearms sold.”

‘In All, It Was A Good Day’

When a good guy with a gun rushed to aid the victim of a knife attack in Oswego, Ill., the suspect took one look at what was in his hand and beat feet.

According to WGN-TV in Chicago, Dave Thomas, a firearms instructor who has an Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card and a concealed carry permit didn’t grab his handgun. He picked up his AR-15 rifle because “It’s just a bigger gun.”

No shots were fired, but the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Currey, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. A 19-year-old woman was also charged, WGN said.

Thomas told a reporter matter-of-factly, “The AR-15 is my weapon of choice for home protection. It’s light and it’s maneuverable. If you train and know how to use it properly, it’s not dangerous. And this is just a perfect example of good guy with an AR-15 stopped a bad guy with a knife. And there were no lives taken, so all in all it was a good day.”

