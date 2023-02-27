RUGER’S WINNING PAIR Of .44S

The reason for wanting a powerful sixgun when wandering off the beaten path is sound, especially in bear country. Bears can be a problem in Alaska and to a lesser extent in the lower 48. Black bears will normally shy away from humans, however, all of them don’t know this, and it’s always possible to unknowingly get between a mother bear and her cubs, which can be a real problem.

There are other large, possibly dangerous critters out there such as elk, moose, cougar, wolves, even feral boars and feral cattle. I was once challenged by a wild horse and felt very good having a short-barreled .44 Magnum sixgun with me. The chance of ever being placed in a situation of real danger with these 4-legged creatures is probably somewhat less than winning the lottery, however, eventually someone always wins the lottery.

While I have no expectation of always really needing the pistol I’m packin’, it will always be at my side and I would not be out without one.

My first ever Perfect Packin’ Pistol was a Ruger .44 Blackhawk Flattop cut from 61⁄2″ to a more easy carrying 45⁄8″ in the late 1950s. My hunting friends in the 1960s dubbed it the Bear Buster and always felt more secure when I had it belted on. The three of us slept in a very small camper shell on the back of the pickup with the rifles stored upfront in the cab. The Bear Buster was always with us allowing us to sleep soundly and securely. Imagination? Maybe, but we certainly felt better having it.

Since the 1950s the .44 Magnum has been the packin’ pistol of choice for many who wander the desert, foothills, forests, and mountains. We can argue the merits of the original Magnums, .357, .41, and .44 for hunting, however, when the tables are turned and the hunter becomes the hunted, portable power begins with the .44 Magnum. With today’s heavy bulleted loads it is capable of the deepest penetration on large heavily muscled and boned critters.