Real Wheel Guns

New Tradition

But this next item is perhaps the most non-traditional of all. It’s a Picatinny style light rail mounted beneath the barrel. I have no experience with handgun-mounted lights, so again Clint had to be referenced as to why he thought it a good idea. Here’s what he said, “The light rail is there because so much of what happens confrontation-wise is in an altered light environment. The idea is to carry the TRD for daily use without the light, and then when you get home mount the light. An option would be to have the light with you and then mount it when needed, such as a cop might have to do when entering a dark building.” Also, it should be mentioned the Picatinny-style light rail can be dismounted from the barrel, in case the owner feels no need for it at all.

Now at this point in the usual sort of gun test we would tell about the groups it fired on paper from sandbag or machine rest. That we didn’t do. What’s the point?

Every single one of these new S&W revolvers we have “test fired” the last few years have been extremely accurate. So instead we had a lot of fun shooting steel. In fact while I was there in Oregon the number of rounds put through that sample TRD passed 2,000 and none of them were fired at paper targets. Clint has a steel falling plate range set up for use at dis-tances from seven to 25 yards. Also on the hill above the plates are larger plates 12″ wide and 18″ tall set at 45 and 65 yards.

Right off the bat when it was my turn to shoot the TRD the first time, I reached up to cock the hammer and fire it single action. After all why did God give me thumbs if he didn’t want me to use them? A ton of bricks might as well have fallen on me. Clint said, “It’s a double-action revolver! Shoot it double action!” I know better than to argue with him, and besides he’s been trying to teach me proficiency in double action shooting for several years.

It didn’t surprise me I was able to hit those falling plates at ranges from seven to 10 yards. What did surprise me was we were all hitting them at 15 to 20 yards, and it astounded me that all three of us were regularly hitting those 45-and 65-yard distant plates shooting double action. The double-action trigger pull on the TRD revolver was just plain smooth, yet the hammer fall was strong enough it never failed to set off a primer.