No More

It was not unusual for me to come home with a shirt all stained with frog tears. Kissin’ frogs simply refers to seeing the potential or hurt or both in a teenager and letting them know you really care. This is no longer allowed. Students may not be touched in any way, shape or form. I just purchased a .44 Special from a former teacher back east who retired when he was told he could no longer even high-five his students. Sad!

Once a month I have breakfast with my formal principal, who is now 86, and we always talk over “the good old days” in education and last month he said to me, “You know John if we were back in school we would both be in jail before the day was out!” Educators are no longer allowed to be frog kissers. I remember one “frog” who checked into my classroom one afternoon. She obviously had a chip on her shoulder and looked like trouble. In fact, she had been expelled from her former school.

As the kids were working on their assignment, I took a calculated risk. I actually sat down in her seat with her, put my arm around her and said, “You don’t have to prove anything to me.” She melted, soon became one of my best students, and I never had a bit of trouble with her. Today, what I did would get me fired or worse.

Years later she ran into my wife and told her she would not have stayed in school if I had not believed in her. That was one of the great rewards of teaching and it no longer exists at least not the way I did it. There must still be teachers who can touch students even if they can’t literally touch them. It must be awfully difficult.