Spaghetti Sixgun

The third revolver in this trio of Cimarron Cartridge Conversions is the “Man With No Name” sixgun. Not only have the Italians provided us with replica revolvers for more than 40 years, they have also given us a long list of Spaghetti Westerns. Fortunately, both movies and firearms have improved significantly during this period of time. This final new offering is patterned after a sixgun carried by Clint Eastwood in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. In the movie, the guns were designed to give the cap-and-ball flavor of the Civil War era and provide the propmaster with the ease of maintenance the cartridge revolver provides.

Based on the 1851 Colt Navy, this conversion is different than the other two as the breechplate is an integral machined part of the frame and not a separate piece. The barrel and bullet seater assembly are traditional 1851 Navy and the cylinder is accessed by a loading gate, however there is no ejector rod for removing cartridges. I did not find this a problem as it is chambered in .38 Long Colt/.38 Special. Since it is the designed once again for standard-pressure cartridges only, fired cartridges are easily removed and will often fall out of their own accord when the barrel is pointed skywards. If not, they are easily removed with a thumbnail or punched out from the front with a small dowel.

The cylinder and barrel are nicely polished deep blue black, the main-frame, hammer and bullet seater are case colored, while the grip frame —both backstrap and triggerguard — are brass. One-piece walnut stocks, which in this case have exceptional grain, are available in plain, smooth wood, or as on our test sixgun with the silver rattlesnake on the right grip.

This beautifully balanced and easy shooting cartridge conversion is a prototype and the first one out of the factory. Before I received it, it had been around to a few other places for photo-graphs only. As a prototype, it had a few bugs, but I shot it anyway with good results. I didn’t add it to the accuracy test chart because I would prefer to wring out a production version. Nevertheless, it is unique enough to be included here.

Cimarron Firearms has come along way since Mike Harvey first purchased a little import company known as Allen Firearms. I was the first to write up Cimarron too many years ago and I have been well pleased to see the continued upgrading of Italian replicas due in no small part to Mike’s efforts. Not only has the quality improved significantly it has gone hand in hand with a higher level of authenticity. These three revolvers are all manufactured by Uberti, however the Cimarron catalog contains 82 firearms, many in several calibers, with both revolvers and long guns not only by Uberti, but Pedersoli and ArmiSport as well. Replicas of nearly every Colt and Remington single action, Winchester levergun, Sharps, Springfield, and Winchester single-shots from Cimarron make it very easy to connect with our frontier past.

