The Weaver Premium Modern Sporting Rifle (MSR) Optics Mount is designed specifically for MSR rifles. It’s made of sturdy and lightweight and 7075-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum and finished in anodized Type III hardcoat black matte. Its design sets optics at the ideal height, with a forward cantilever for MSR rifles and double recoil lugs that lock the mount into place. The mount is available for 1-inch, 30mm- and 34mm-optics.

(800) 379-1732

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/weaver-optics