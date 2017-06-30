Weatherby Vanguard Adaptive Composite Rifle

Designed for long-range shooting, the Vanguard Adaptive Composite rifle features a specially designed stock that allows the user to adjust pull length, comb height and buttstock angle for a customized fit. The rifle has 20-inch #3 contour threaded barrel, chambered in .223 Rem., 6.5 Creedmoor or .308 Win. The barrel is cold hammer forged with a flush thread cap for fast, easy suppressor enhancement (suppressor not included). The blue steel is matte bead blasted to eliminate glare.

