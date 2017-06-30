Watson Airlock introduces the Black Bag, a water and odor resistant storage system exclusively available at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field & Stream stores. Specifically designed to store scent free clothing during travel and time away from the woods, the Black Bag features Back2Back fabric coatings, a seam-sealed lining and roll top closure. The bag has front and rear slash pockets, printed webbings and a comfort grip handle. Its dimensions are 25.5 L x 8.5 H x 21.5 D inches.

The Camo Carrier EX and the Came Carrier EX Mini are soft-sided gear bags constructed for optimum durability, resistance and scent protection in and out of the field. Both bags feature multi-pocket storage pouches, slash compartments, oversized changing mats, padded top and side grab handles. The Camo Carrier EX has an isolated boot storage section.

