Washington’s Anti-Gun Governor Disses Police Marksmanship Competition Over NRA Link

Anti-gun Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat recently rumored to be eyeballing a possible run for the White House in 2020, has politicized and probably alienated a large segment of Evergreen State law enforcement by deciding to end the tradition of signing certificates for the “Governor’s 20” police marksmanship competition.

In letters to a member-at-large of the Washington State Police Pistol Association this past May, and more recently to a constituent, the explanation for Inslee’s decision was crystal clear. The letters were signed by Inslee’s communications director, Jaime Smith.

“Governor Inslee is no longer able to support any program affiliated with the National Rifle Association (NRA),” Smith said in one letter, “due to the organization’s obstructive efforts to undermine common sense gun safety measures, including those that enjoy broad public support.”

In the other letter, dated May 21, Smith told the WSPPA member-at-large, “This decision is based solely on the fact that the program’s sponsor, the National Rifle Association (NRA), is among the most obstructive forces in achieving common sense gun safety measures, including those that enjoy broad public support. The Governor believes these efforts undermine the common good and is therefore unable to continue his support of any program affiliated with the NRA.”

When images of the letters recently appeared on social media, the reaction was immediate and harsh. Inslee has never been a friend of gun owners, especially since a heavy turnout of “gun voters” when he first ran for re-election to Congress in Washington’s Tri-Cities region—which is considered “gun country” —threw him out of office in 1994. He subsequently moved to Western Washington, ran for Congress in a friendlier district and stayed there for several terms, resigning from office only to run for the governor’s office in 2012.

Inslee has been a supporter of all sorts of gun control efforts, including citizen initiatives designed to erode the rights of law-abiding citizens. Those measures, pushed by the Seattle-based Alliance for Gun Responsibility—a gun prohibition lobbying group bankrolled by billionaires and other wealthy elites—include one now on the November ballot to raise the minimum age for buying and owning any kind of semiautomatic rifle to 21. The initiative is officially sponsored by the Safe Schools/Safe Communities.

Under the language in this initiative, even .22-caliber classics including the Ruger 10/22, Marlin Model 60, the Remington Nylon 66 and Browning SA-22 would all fall under the definition of “semiautomatic assault rifle.”

Initiative 1639 also requires training, so-called “secure storage,” something called an “enhanced background check” for adults to purchase a semi-auto rifle, and annual background checks of “assault rifle” owners to make sure they haven’t been disqualified from owning firearms.

Federal Judge Smacks Down California Restriction

A federal district court judge in California recently ruled that a section of the state penal code that restricts display of handguns where they might be seen from outside a retail store is unconstitutional.

In a case supported by the Second Amendment Foundation, Calguns Foundation and California Association of Federal Firearms Licensees, four retailers took then-Attorney General Kamala Harris to court for violating their First Amendment rights. The judge concurred, and issued an injunction against enforcement of Penal Code Section 26820.

In the process, the court said the state had failed to show that the statute “has any effect on handgun suicide or crimes.” The court also observed that California “has restricted disfavored speech without acknowledging the efficacy of policy choices that do not burden speech.”

While the court recognized that California has been trying to reduce gun-related homicides and suicides, the state “may not accomplish its goals by violating the First Amendment.”

You’re On The Menu, So Carry A Gun, Or Seasoning, While Hiking

For the first time ever, it appears, a hiker has been killed by a mountain lion in the Mount Hood National Forest.

Fatal cougar attacks on people are rare, and Insider Online knows of only a handful of cases including a couple in California, one earlier this year in Washington and now this one.

KPTV News did a story on the incident, involving a Gresham woman who went missing at the end of August. Her remains were discovered during a search, which was launched after Diana Bober, 55, was reported missing on Sept. 7.

The story, perhaps relying on recommendations from some source, offered tips to anyone who encounters a mountain lion in the wild. Among the suggestions:

• Stay calm and stand your ground;

• Maintain eye contact;

• Back away slowly;

• Don’t run;

• Pick up any children;

• If the big cat is aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look bigger

But there’s another option that American Handgunner readers have already figured out. If confronted by an aggressive predator that attacks, shoot it in self-defense. Of course, to accomplish that, you need a sidearm. By no small coincidence, there’s a Facebook group called Washington Hikers and Climbers With Guns that talks about this sort of thing regularly.

Fight Crime: Shoot back

From the “never bring a knife to a gunfight” file comes another story out of Washington State (which seems to be a testing ground for all sorts of gun control stuff) where a 16-year-old girl was confronted in her home by a knife-wielding man.

That was his big “oops,” because this prudent teenager had retrieved a .22-caliber pistol and after he tried to stab her, she fired a shot that sent him running.

The backstory on this event involved a neighbor, with whom the suspect apparently had a nasty relationship. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the teen and her mother checked on their neighbor, who had to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department about the ex-boyfriend, who threatened her with a knife. He also allegedly vandalized her car before leaving.

But he showed up across the street at the teen’s home, allegedly threatening to kill her. The teen kicked her attacker and then pressed the trigger.

Now, under the aforementioned anti-gun initiative, that teen, or her parents, might be in a bit of trouble for having an unsecured firearm where the 16-year-old could access it. But the initiative, fortunately, hasn’t passed…yet.

