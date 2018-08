Warne’s Range Tool is designed to be the go-to multi-tool for every shooter’s range bag. The compact and durable tool features 12 of the most popular driver bits to perform basic firearm maintenance and scope adjustment in the field. It houses Allen heads in 0.05-, 0.078-, 0.094-,0.125- and 0.156-inch sizes; Torx driver sizes in T10, T15 and T20; 0.10-inch pin remover; flat blade screwdriver and a No. 2 Phillips-head screwdriver.

