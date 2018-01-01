Walls Industries Inc. Jacket

New from Walls, the Outfitter Jacket and Pant feature the all-new proprietary HID3 concealment system targeting scent, sound and smell. HID3 utilizes the proprietary Veil camo pattern, a unique blend of shape and color built to conceal at any distance making it ideal for bow and rifle hunting. Scentrex, the dual-acting scent control, provides maximum concealment of odors and regenerates without washing. All HID3 products feature technical, quiet fabrics along with soft snap buttons to fight against unwanted sounds in the field. This jacket features a durable outer shell that is water and wind resistant, and the grid fleece interior provides incredible warmth and next-to-skin comfort.

(844) 259-2557

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/walls-industries-inc