VZ Inter-Lok Grips

New interlocking grip panels for rail platforms are now available. VZ Inter-Lok KMGs and MLGs are precision machined in VZ Grips’ proprietary textures and G10 colors. The 4- and 2-inch panels interlock to create a seamless grip and allow users to build a textured heat guard. In partnership with Bravo Company USA, the KMG model utilizes the Key Mod (KMG) screw. Inverted and “nut-less”, the screw eliminates extra hardware and uses a T15 torx head – standard for all VZ Grip screws. Included with the KMG is one rail, one T15 Torx wrench and KeyMod screws. The M-Lok (MLG) version uses the standard M-Lok nut and button head screws for attachment and includes one rail and screws.

(850) 422-1911

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/vz-grips