Violent Crime Down, Murders Were Up In First Half Of 2017

Devoted anti-gunners often don’t like FBI crime statistics because they frequently poke holes through gun control arguments, and a preliminary report from the agency covering crime for the first six months of 2017 shows violent crime down overall by 0.8 percent, but homicide was up by 1.5 percent.

But there are caveats, and they’re important. Murder was down 1.9 percent in cities with populations of 1 million or more, but it spiked an alarming 18.7 percent in municipalities of between 500,000 and 999,999 residents. Murder also climbed 9.7 percent in cities of between 250,000 and 499,999 citizens and 8.8 percent in cities with 100,000 to 249,000 people.

In towns with under 10,000 people, the preliminary data shows that murder plummeted 13.1 percent.

So, what does all of this really mean? Life in small cities and towns is relatively safe compared to cities such as Seattle, Baltimore, Milwaukee, and even Washington, D.C. Chicago? The body count there remains ridiculously high, but it did fall off during the first half of last year, compared to 2016.

If the crime pattern follows tradition, most of these murders are being committed by people using handguns they probably shouldn’t have, but since when has a gun control law prevented somebody from committing mayhem?

By no small coincidence, this preliminary report came about the same time that the 40th annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show was wrapping up in Las Vegas. It was not a record turnout, with some 60,000 firearms industry professionals gathering for the event, which was picketed one morning by a single individual who flew all the way from Chicago to protest.

There were quite a few new defensive handguns introduced, and Insider Online got a chance to try some during the annual Media Day at the Range. One of them was a little dandy from Springfield Armory.

Springfield’s 911 Is A .380 ACP Pocket Rocket

Some might say that the .380 ACP is a mouse gun cartridge and any gun chambered for it is better than having no gun at all, but Springfield’s new Model 911 in this caliber really rocks.

I ran a few magazines through a test model on range day and found it to be an accurate little package that could provide a nasty surprise for some dirtbag looking to victimize someone who appears to be unarmed.

Workman ran through several rounds of .380 ACP in Springfield’s new 911 pocket-size semi-auto pistol at the recent SHOT Show.

Notice the empty flying past his right sleeve.

Thanks to advances in cartridge development, I wouldn’t be so quick to count the .380 ACP out in an emergency. There is some excellent ammunition from Hornady, Federal, Winchester and Remington for such pistols, and the Springfield 911 is one of them.

The pistol, which weighs a scant 12.6 ounces thanks to the 7075 T6 anodized aluminum frame, comes with a 6- and 7-round magazine, the latter with an extended floorplate on which somebody’s pinky finger can ride comfortably. The barrel is 2.7 inches, made from 416 R stainless and finished with either Black Nitride. It’s cut with a 1:16-inch twist.

The stainless steel slide is also finished in Black Nitride or left bare for a two-tone presentation. Springfield adds G10 “Octo-Grip” grip panels to this little single-action pistol, which has an ambidextrous thumb safety, left side slide release and magazine release. The Ameriglo Pro-Glo tritium front sight and “tactical rack” tritium rear sight are dovetailed, and it has an overall length of 5.5 inches. The hammer is exposed.

With an MSRP of $599.00, my guess is that this little pistol is going to get a lot of traction with armed citizens looking for a concealable sidearm that can go anywhere unnoticed. That is, until somebody has an emergency, and then it delivers the goods.

It’s not uncomfortable to shoot, either, and I think a little handgun like this would be perfect in a pocket holster, deep cover “tuckable” rig or an ankle holster.

Be Careful If You’re Packing For Travel

It’s not clear why people do this, but a record number of people had their guns confiscated at airports because they had them in carry-on bags and got nabbed by the TSA at security checkpoints last year.

Now, who doesn’t know you can’t carry a pistol on a commercial airliner? This has been the law for many years, and reports of celebrities and other prominent people getting sacked for shooting irons in their briefcases, purses and other carry-on bags has publicized this problem.

If you travel, get a simple hard-sided locking case like this one from Liberty that holds a small to mid-size pistol

like Workman’s Kimber Compact Custom. Once it’s locked, stick it inside your luggage.

You’ve got to check your hardware, unloaded and placed in a lockable case placed inside your luggage, and declare that gun at the ticket counter so TSA can check it through. Insider Online has been doing this for more than two decades.

According to Fox News, the TSA reported in late January that agents found 3,957 firearms in carry-on bags last year. That was up from the 3,391 guns seized in 2016.

And here’s the really bad news. Eighty-four percent of those gatts were loaded, and 34.8 percent had rounds in the chamber! Just how stupid is that?

On the plus side, of the millions of people who fly with firearms, this number of careless folks hardly amounts to a blip on the radar. But it still shouldn’t be happening and all it takes to prevent embarrassment is to check your bag before you head for the airport. If there’s a gun inside, take it out, unload it, stick it in a lockable case and put it inside your suitcase.

When You Examine Your Gun, Don’t Do This

Say a belated goodbye to a gent named Imad al-Alami, the 62-year-old co-founder of the terror group Hamas.

Whatever else al-Alami might have been, he was just the other side of careless, according to details of a story reported by the Jerusalem Post. It appears this guy was cleaning or “examining” his personal sidearm when it discharged. The bullet struck him in the face.

Insider Online knows what you’re thinking. Gosh, if only more terror group co-founders would handle their loaded guns in such a manner, the neighborhood might be a better place.

The shooting happened back in early January, and al-Alami lingered for three weeks in a Gaza City hospital before taking that big trip to the hereafter.

Fox News reported that al-Alami had held “several key posts as a member of Hamas’ policy-making body and had lived in Syria until 2012.” While he remained “a top-ranking official,” he didn’t hold a position of the group’s current staff.

