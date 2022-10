If you’re looking for a follow-up to your first firearm purchase, an accurate, semi-automatic .22LR should fit the bill. Today, Roy Huntington reviews just that. Take a look at the new TM22 from Rock Island Armory.

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when our next gun review video is live!

Subscribe to all the FMG Publication newsletters here.

To subscribe to GUNS Magazine and/or American Handgunner Magazine, click here!