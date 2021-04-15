Enter To Win A Walther PDP Compact 4" Prize Package!

What's REALLY Causing "The Ammo Shortage"
To "Chicken Sniping" — It's The GunCranks!

Written By Brent Wheat
2021
1

The GunCranks – Brent Wheat, Tom McHale & Roy Huntington are back with in-depth insight on what’s causing the ammo shortage, chatting up chicken sniping – yes, you read that right! – and keeping your gun clean.

This week’s episode is presented by 1791Gunleather. Dedicated to providing high-quality leather craftsmanship in stunning and innovative holster designs. 1791 Gunleather makes OWB & IWB handgun holsters ranging from micro to full frame to revolvers. For more information visit, 1791gunleather.com

